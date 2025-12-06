Bud Light and global superstar Post Malone are teaming up once again for one of Super Bowl LX weekend’s biggest events. On Friday, February 6, “Bud Light Presents Post Malone and Buddies” will bring the chart-topping artist back to the Bud Light stage for a special 21+ concert featuring his newest hits alongside fan favorites.

Post Malone, who has partnered with Bud Light for nearly a decade, expressed his excitement about returning. “Getting back on the Bud Light stage during Super Bowl weekend is like coming home. I love it. We’ve got something really special planned for this year.”

Fans 21 and older can enter for a chance to win tickets starting today. By commenting or direct messaging “#PostyBL2026” on Bud Light’s dedicated Instagram and Facebook posts, select fans will receive details on how to claim their chance to attend the exclusive show. The event marks Post Malone’s return following last year’s high-energy performance in New Orleans, one of the standout moments of Super Bowl LIX weekend.

Bud Light SVP of Marketing Todd Allen said the brand is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences. “As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, Bud Light knows the excitement of Super Bowl weekend. We’re pumped to run it back with Posty for what will be one of the most electrifying shows of the weekend.”

The concert continues Bud Light’s long tradition of bringing fans unique music experiences, following recent collaborations with rising country star Dasha.