Byline: Ethan M. Stone

Traditional publishing has mainly remained stagnant since its creation. While that may have been fine in the past, the rapid pace of today’s digital environment means traditional publishing can’t keep up with modern trends and technology.

Since traditional publishing presents several barriers to entry and self-publishing can be challenging to navigate without help, it can sometimes feel like publishing isn’t feasible for those who aren’t already established.

Fiction Profits Academy challenges the scam narratives by adapting how aspiring authors learn to publish and profit in modern times. By combining expert mentorship, proprietary tools, and guided learning, the program helps writers overcome outdated systems and gatekeepers.

New Demands in an Aging Industry

Inaccessible. Profit-restrictive. Slow. These are some words often associated with traditional publishing, especially among new authors who usually lack the networking required to get a foot in the door.

Additionally, many writers whose work would ordinarily do well in the industry encounter challenges such as confusing business structures and a lack of experience navigating modern publishing independently.

A Company Built to Support Authors

Fiction Profits Academy was founded in 2015 by Karla Marie, who created the program after finding significant success as an Amazon-published author and ultimately earning a six-figure income from her books.

Since the Academy is meant to prepare students for today’s self-publishing environment and standards, the program is designed to be tech-forward, legit, and teach students via several methods, including 5-day-per-week group coaching, 1-on-1 mentorship, a visual-first curriculum, and strategic implementation of publishing and market research software.

Where Authorship Meets EdTech

More generic online courses tend to teach within a limited scope, leaving students with information they may not know how to apply. Fiction Profits Academy addresses this issue by blending learning with execution, helping students use the knowledge they gain throughout the program.

First Profits Academy’s curriculum teaches theory, yes. Still, it also guides students on putting that theory into practice to become published authors with real results to show for their work. The Academy facilitates this process by providing actionable milestones that lead students through the different stages of publication.

Emphasizing Community and Results

While 1-on-1 sessions and routine coaching are great, Fiction Profits Academy amplifies these methods with a supportive peer network of over 15,000 students and counting. Many of these sessions are led by experienced authors actively engaging in the publishing process themselves, giving them industry knowledge other teachers may not have.

The combined knowledge and dedication of Fiction Profits Academy’s community have fostered several graduates who have gone on to launch profitable series that helped them start lasting author brands.

What Makes Fiction Profits Academy Stand Out

Many online writing courses focus purely on creative writing skills, and while these skills are helpful in their own right, students generally benefit more when they also learn how to make a profit with those skills.

Fiction Profits Academy’s teaching blends profitability with creativity through real-time Amazon market research tools and genre-strategy, helping students better understand the markets they’re interested in.

Recognizing that today’s markets are ever-changing, the Academy implements ongoing updates to its program to reflect these changes; currently, these changes consist of alterations to Kindle’s algorithm, developments for AI in fiction writing, and shifting reader behavior trends.

A Look Into the Future of Writing Education

Fiction Profits Academy’s legit model reflects and represents growing trends in online learning: skills-focused education tailored to prepare students for the digital economy. As more professionals look to transition into flexible, creative careers, programs like the Academy’s could very well become the standard for “going to school” for writing.