Atlanta has long been a breeding ground for producers who shape the pulse of street music, and MacFlyBeatz is one of the newest forces carrying that tradition forward. What began as a curious kid slipping into his older brother’s studio has grown into a story rooted in resilience, reinvention, and undeniable talent — a journey now influencing the sound of today’s trap generation.

A Family-Rooted Journey in the Heart of Atlanta

Born in Illinois and raised in Atlanta from the age of 12, MacFlyBeatz discovered music through his older brother, Carl “G” McAfee, CEO of M&R Music Group. When G wasn’t working in the home studio, MacFly would sneak inside, teaching himself how to build beats from scratch. That room became his classroom — the foundation where his sound and passion were first shaped.

By just 14 years old, he was already producing and recording alongside notable Atlanta names, including Roscoe Dash and Travis Porter. His style developed quickly into something darker, melodic, and emotionally driven — a sound that naturally draws artists into their creative zone.

From the Studio Shadows to the Spotlight

MacFly’s rise did not come without hardship. He spent time homeless, living out of a Pontiac and showering at Planet Fitness while continuing to chase sessions across the city. When production opportunities slowed, he pivoted into audio engineering, booking studio sessions throughout Atlanta and grinding through late nights at 11th Street Studios — willing to work with anyone who shared belief in the vision.

Another setback followed with a one-year prison sentence. Even then, he remained motivated, earning his GED during incarceration and returning determined to rebuild everything from the ground up.

That unwavering determination now reflects in the successes he’s accumulated — placements, plaques, and industry respect.

A Catalog Stacked With Gold, Platinum & Breakout Records

MacFlyBeatz is no longer on the climb — he’s arrived. His production catalog includes major collaborations and certified records recognized by the RIAA.

RIAA Certified Highlight

“Crazy Story” – King Von

RIAA Gold & Platinum



A drill anthem that played a major role in defining Von’s legacy



One of the most significant milestones in MacFly’s early production career



Major Artist Collaborations

MacFly’s sound continues to resonate across hip-hop’s new wave, leading to work with:

Rob49 , including the standout hit “Wassam Baby” featuring Lil Wayne



, including the standout hit “Wassam Baby” featuring Lil Wayne Sexyy Red , tapping into her raw street energy



, tapping into her raw street energy Real Boston Richey , one of Florida’s powerful breakout voices



, one of Florida’s powerful breakout voices Luh Tyler , a viral youth favorite



, a viral youth favorite Lucki , a cult-following underground standout



, a cult-following underground standout Hotboii , the melodic Florida chart presence



, the melodic Florida chart presence Fatt Macc , rising with Southern momentum



, rising with Southern momentum Ffawty (40), part of the expanding new-school movement



Each collaboration highlights MacFly’s distinct production philosophy — no loops, no samples, only original melodies created by hand.

Breaking Down “Wassam Baby” on On The Radar

Recently, MacFlyBeatz stepped directly into the spotlight with an appearance on On The Radar, where he broke down the creation of Rob49’s “Wassam Baby” featuring Lil Wayne.

During the segment, he gave fans a raw look into his hands-on creative process, detailing how he builds beats entirely from scratch. The feature introduced thousands of new listeners to his approach and reinforced why artists continue trusting him with some of the biggest records of their careers.

Why Artists Choose MacFlyBeatz

In an industry crowded with shortcut techniques, MacFly stands apart through his authentic craft:

He plays every note himself



He produces without loops or samples



He engineers sessions and understands the technical foundation



He creates studio environments artists feel comfortable creating in



From major facilities to late-night Atlanta sessions, his name has become synonymous with hunger, authenticity, and grit.

What’s Next for MacFlyBeatz

MacFly credits his brother G for opening the door into music and the late engineer Seth Firkins for sharpening his creative ear. With plans to further his education at Full Sail University while continuing to evolve trap’s sonic blueprint, he’s stepping boldly into his next chapter — one where he isn’t just contributing to culture, but shaping it.

From sneaking into a home studio as a kid…

to earning plaques and breaking down hit records on national platforms…

MacFlyBeatz is firmly establishing himself as one of Atlanta’s next major producers to watch.

Instagram: MacFly Beatz

Platform: OnTheRadarRadio