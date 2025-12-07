Mosez Jones & Jon Rivera deliver a bold artistic statement with their latest collaboration – a six-track

collection born from conviction, contrast, and creative defiance.

Hailing from a city where the musical limelight is dictated by a hierarchy of appreciation, the duo have fused their individual visions into a sound that refuses to conform. No longer waiting for their music to be understood, they’ve managed to force the triangle-shaped block into the square hole – and somehow convinced everyone it fits. From the opening track, “B.Y.T.M.”, listeners are pulled into a soundscape that feels like Miguel co-writing for Yeezus – experimental, soulful, and unapologetically raw. Each song compliments the next by accentuating the contrast, creating a seamless tension that defines the project’s core identity.

Even the visuals deepen the experience: the cover art hypnotizes like a modern Rorschach test,

daring the viewer to decide what they see. It’s a metaphor for the duo’s music itself – abstract yet

deeply human, familiar yet new.

All in all, Mosez Jones and Jon Rivera have opened Pandora’s box on where their artistic journey

might lead – and they’re wasting no time proving it.

The two hosted their Pseudo Tones listening party at Montreal’s Velours Studio (Tattoo Shop),

transforming the space into an immersive world built entirely around the project. Fans were treated to a full playthrough alongside an exclusive interactive art exhibition, where projected visuals spilled

across the room like living extensions of each track. Guests snapped photos inside the installation,

becoming part of the artwork themselves – a fitting reflection of the duo’s boundary-blurring vision.

Pseudo Tones is Out Now

Tracklist:

Mosez Jones & Jon Rivera – B.Y.T.M Mosez Jones, Jon Rivera feat. Burgundy – FEEDBACK Mosez Jones & Jon Rivera – HEAVENZ LOBBY Mosez Jones, Jon Rivera, Nyota Parker – WHITE RABBIT Mosez Jones & Jon Rivera – Elevator Jamz Mosez Jones & Jon Rivera – OCEAN FLOORS

Listen Link / Main Feature Image

Label: Origins Inconclusive

Socials:

Origins Inconclusive

Jon Rivera

Mosez Jones