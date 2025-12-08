50 Cent Trolls Diddy, Says ABC Interview Was So He Could Watch in Prison

50 Cent is back to trolling Diddy, this time suggesting that his recent ABC News interview, tied to Sean Combs: The Reckoning, was aimed at a particular viewer. In a new Instagram post, 50 shared a tweet claiming he chose the network because it’s one of the few channels available to inmates.

“Finding out 50 Cent agreed to do an interview with ABC news station only because it’s one of the few stations they’re allowed to watch in prison. He’s a menace,” the tweet read.

Cosigning the petty, 50 wrote “I thought about it, what’s wrong with that?”