Cardi B Breaks Up The Rumor Mill After Club Chatter Tries To Link Offset And Stefon Diggs

Cardi B stepped into the conversation after fans on social media tried to spin an alleged scene involving her ex-husband, Offset, and her current boyfriend and newborn’s father, Stefon Diggs, during a night out in Miami.

The story making the rounds claimed Offset pulled up to a club where Cardi and the Buffalo Bills star were enjoying the evening, and that things turned heated once he arrived.

Some posts even claimed Diggs asked security to keep Offset outside, a claim that created plenty of speculation as the rumor spread across the Gram.

Cardi wasted no time clearing the record in the comment section of a post promoting the alleged clash. She wrote Not true at all which instantly undercut the entire narrative.

She later shared a video from the same night showing her dancing with friends and having a carefree time with no Offset sightings and no tension involving Diggs. The clip made it clear that the rumor had no connection to what actually happened inside the venue.