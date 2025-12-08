Cassie is facing a lawsuit but is allegedly evading service through representation by Clayton Howard. Howard attempted to sue the singer for her role in a freak-off.

According to AllHipHop, Cassie is considered “unreachable” by the federal court, and now Howard can use alternative means to serve the suit.

Judge Anne Hwang is allowing Howard to pursue the civil suit, stating Howard displayed “reasonable diligence” after attempting to serve homes in New York, Connecticut, and reaching out to Cassie’s lawyer at Wigdor LLP.

Howard appeared in the Netflix doc, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and states Cassie had active participation in the events and coordinated the moments that left him traumatized.