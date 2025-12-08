Future’s brother, FGB Casino, has received a special release, putting up a $100,000 bond for his drug case.

Casino was arrested on Nov. 14 for conspiracy to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, and was initially held without bail. Then, on Dec. 2, that decision was reversed, allowing for the bond and release to the custody of his sister.

Casino will now be on home incarceration and is required to seek employment and GPS monitoring.

Federal authorities say rapper FBG Casino, the older brother of Atlanta star Future, is at the center of one of the biggest recent fentanyl seizures in Georgia and is now facing serious federal charges that could put him in prison for life.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of Georgia, FBG Casino, whose real name is Rico Deville Buice, was arrested after a Homeland Security Task Force raid on a rental home in Forest Park, a city in Clayton County just south of Atlanta. Agents from the FBI Atlanta, the DEA Atlanta, and the Clayton County Police Department executed a search warrant at the property on November 14, 2025, as part of a larger initiative called Operation Take Back America that targets fentanyl trafficking and transnational criminal networks.

Prosecutors say that as agents approached the residence, Buice tried to bolt out of a side door but was stopped and taken into custody outside the house. Court documents state that he had roughly $4,000 in cash on him at the time of his arrest. Inside the home, agents encountered his co-defendant, 23-year-old David Estevan Montillo Diaz of Coachella, California, who exited more calmly as the raid unfolded.

The search of the rental uncovered what federal officials describe as a major fentanyl stash. Investigators report seizing 21 kilograms of fentanyl, a quantity the Justice Department says is enough to cause mass casualties if distributed on the street. They also recovered an estimated 380,000 dollars in suspected drug proceeds. About $ 300,000 was found in rubber-banded stacks in the kitchen and bedroom, while another $ 80,000 was discovered inside a designer bag that investigators believe belonged to Buice. A Glock 19 pistol, a money counter, a food sealer, and other packaging materials were also recovered, items that agents say are consistent with a wholesale narcotics operation.

In addition to the cash found in the house and the bag, agents say Buice had an additional $4,000 in his pocket and was carrying the designer bag when he attempted to flee. Other outlets have reported that at least one of the fentanyl bricks was wrapped in packaging stamped with a luxury fashion logo, a method law enforcement officials say is common among sophisticated trafficking networks that brand or disguise their product.

Buice and Diaz have both been charged by a federal criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. This charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment if they are convicted. The pair appeared in federal court in Atlanta on November 19, 2025, where prosecutors began laying out the case that this was not a small-scale street operation but a high-level wholesale transaction.