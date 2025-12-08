G Jones and EPROM Release Newest Collaborative Dusk Utility EP

Byline: Nia Bowers

In their first collaborative project since the Acid Disk era, G Jones and EPROM have released their newest EP, Disk Utility. This club-ready, four-track EP builds upon the momentum of their celebrated B2B at OSLO in London earlier in the year, where a majority of the material made its live debut.

“These four tunes have been doing damage in our DJ sets for a while,” EPROM says. “We toughened them up and went in on the details for this release with the goal of writing a compact and effective package of tunes that hit hard in the club but still work in headphones and show a range of influences.”

The Frenetic Energy of “Slamming Keys”

“Slamming Keys,” the opening track of Disk Utility, begins with a stream of beats that are reminiscent of popular club tracks that pull people onto the dancefloor. Fast, frenetic, and styled with danceable electronic sounds, “Slamming Keys” utilizes several jagged rhythmic contortions to immediately set the stage for what is to come within G Jones and EPROM’s newest EP.

Celebrating Electronica With “Noontime Acid”

Disk Utility’s second track, “Noontime Acid,” builds upon the energy of the first track by cutting into the sounds and styles of popular electronica music. With electronic sounds that instantly catch the ear, the duo’s second track carries you through its duration with sounds that you might hear in modern dance clubs.

The Sound of “1000 Cuts”

“1000 Cuts” continues the EP with what the artists describe as a “glitch-laden eruption,” taking listeners on a journey through a plethora of sounds that are a throwback to the days of old science-fiction soundtracks. This track is especially impactful for how modern it feels while still drawing on traditional elements common to older club music.

“By Your Side”: A Standout Closure to Disk Utility

“By Your Side,” the final track of Disk Utility, closes the album with a softer opening sequence. Its combination of lower-frequency sounds and more impactful beats helps the listener relax. As the track continues, it becomes more dynamic, interspersing a variety of sounds in multiple layers that immediately catch the ear.

Disk Utility: An EP to Watch Out for

Fans of electronic music will surely want to watch out for G Jones and EPROM’s newest EP. With powerful sound design and intriguing experimental bass, Disk Utility takes listeners on a journey in just four short tracks, not only stimulating the casual listener but also creating an experience that their fans can enjoy wherever they go.

If you are a fan of G Jones and EPROM, or just electronica music as a whole, consider seeing G Jones and EPROM on tour. Tickets for all shows are now available online for Chicago, San Francisco, Tampa, and St. Louis.

Let G Jones and EPROM take you on a new journey, either in person or in the comfort of your home, with their newest EPDisk Utility. Their long-respected reputation for developing sound design and experimental base should not be overlooked.