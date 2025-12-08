Gene Deal Responds After Misa Hylton Raises Concerns About Diddy Netflix Doc

As conversations around Sean Combs: The Reckoning continue to grow, Gene Deal is offering his own view of the dispute that resurfaced after Misa Hylton shared how the situation has affected her and her son, Justin Combs. Her message circulated across socials soon after Netflix released the documentary, which revisits long-standing allegations involving Diddy and features interviews with several people once connected to him.

In the post captured by The Shade Room before it disappeared from her page, Hylton wrote that she is a private person and that it even hurts to comment publicly. She said the harassment her son and she have been dealing with because of things implied by Gene Deal and stated in a recent Netflix documentary has been heartbreaking. She added that the public is being misled about her and her child and that they were pulled into something they never asked for, that she described as a cruel game shaped by rumors and agendas.

Deal addressed her message during an interview with The Art of Dialogue and reacted directly when asked about her concerns.

“I saw that today. Somebody sent me that sh*t today, man,” he said.

Then we completely denied coming for Hylton. “And my whole thing about it is, Misa, how am I harassing you? I’ve never harassed you. I’ve always been a protector of you so far, until now.”

Get this he said: “Misa is mad at me and upset with me because I didn’t clarify that. It wasn’t for me to clarify. Misa, I ain’t harassed you not one time.”

The Reckoning directed by Alex Stapleton and executive produced by 50 Cent includes commentary from Mark Curry Al B Sure and Aubrey O Day. After its release, Diddy’s team issued a strong statement calling the documentary a hit piece and claiming Netflix used stolen footage connected to unreleased projects initially intended for Diddy’s own use.