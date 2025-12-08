Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, is speaking against claims of abuse in her relationship with her son. The claims were delivered in the Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

In a statement to Deadline, Janice Combs called the details “falsehoods.”

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” Combs said. “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life [are] intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”

Bad Boy Records co-founder Kirk Burrowes alleges that Sean “Diddy” Combs insulted and slapped his mother, Janice Combs, in the early days of his career.

Burrowes claims the alleged incident occurred shortly after the 1991 City College crowd crush, a tragedy that shook the New York music scene. He recalls Janice questioning Sean about his decision to pursue a music career after the incident.

Burrowes states, “I saw him put his hands on her, call her a b*tch, and slapped her. He’s not looking back.”

The series, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, explores Combs’ personal life, career, and legal challenges, featuring interviews with industry insiders and previously unseen footage.

Netflix has previously defended the project, confirming that all footage was legally obtained and asserting that the series is not a hit piece or an act of retribution.