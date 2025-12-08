Northstar – “Nuttin’ But Anarchy (NBA)” (feat. Dom Pachino & 9th Prince of Killarmy)

The Official Sequel to the 2004 Underground Classic “Nuttin’”

More than twenty years after the cult favorite “Nuttin’” first dropped on Bobby Digital Presents Northstar, the iconic Wu-affiliated duo Northstar returns to reclaim their legacy with a powerful sequel: “Nuttin’ But Anarchy (NBA)”, featuring original Killarmy standouts Dom Pachino and 9th Prince.

Scheduled for release in December 2025, “Nuttin’ But Anarchy” reignites the same raw, rebellious spirit that defined early Northstar—this time darker, sharper, and shaped by two decades of growth, loss, and lyrical evolution. The title serves as both a continuation and a declaration:

From Nuttin’… comes Anarchy.

Produced by Shaka Amazulu The 7th, the track reunites the wartime chemistry of Killarmy’s lyrical generals with Northstar’s celestial street poetry, forming a powerful bridge between eras — 2004 grit meeting 2025 vision. Every bar reflects lived experience, spiritual warfare, and the unfiltered energy that once made the Wu underground movement so revolutionary.

A Final Journey with Meko & Christbearer

“Nuttin’ But Anarchy (NBA)” also stands as the lead single from the upcoming album Northstar Forever, the final project to feature the late Meko the Pharaoh and Christbearer. The album serves as a tribute to the duo’s brotherhood, artistry, and spiritual path — honoring their voices while preserving the legacy they helped build.

This release is equal parts homage, continuation, and resurrection — a rare moment where the past and future breathe together in one sonic offering. A sequel two decades in the making, “NBA” is not just a song; it’s a statement — proof that authentic hip-hop never dies, it only evolves.

Credits