Trump Admin Removes MLK, Juneteenth From Free Entry For National Parks And Adds His Bday

Well, this is not surprising. Starting in 2026, the National Park Service will no longer offer free entry on Martin Luther King Jr Day or Juneteenth, according to a report from our friends at TMZ. Those dates will be replaced as part of a new set of patriotic fee-free days that will include Donald Trump’s birthday on June 14. The update aligns with an executive order issued in July that framed the plan as a focus on Making America Beautiful Again and positioned the change as a way to keep parks affordable for citizens across the country.

TMZ noted that the revised calendar is already visible on the National Parks website. Along with Trump’s birthday, the list of free-entry days for US citizens will include Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day weekend, and the 100th birthday of the National Park Service on August 25. Additional free admission days will land on Constitution Day, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday, and Veterans Day.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum released a statement saying the upcoming adjustments are intended always to put American families first. He added that the policies help ensure taxpayers who already support the park system can continue to enjoy access. At the same time, international visitors contribute their share to the upkeep and future of the parks.

