Victoria Monét Opens Door For Drake Collab

Victoria Monét has socials talking after sharing that she wants to link with Drake for new music. The revelation caught attention since Monét has long shown admiration for Kendrick Lamar, which sparked plenty of reactions from fans and insiders who follow the dynamic between the two hip hop giants.

Victoria Monet tells Angel Reese that she still wants to work with Drake:



“I still want to work with Drake. Love Drake. He's amazing.” pic.twitter.com/kgUI6u09qI — Viral Drake (@viraldrizzy) December 5, 2025

During her appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, Monét made her interest clear. “I still want to work with Drake,” Monét. “Love Drake.”

“Yeah, he is amazing,” Reese responded with.

The comment quickly spread across social media, where Drake’s supporters celebrated the possibility of a collaboration while others wondered how Monét’s respect for Lamar fits into the picture. The history between Drake and Lamar remains a point of debate for fans who questioned whether Monét should stay aligned with one camp or follow her creative instincts.

Her interest also sparked discussion about what collaboration can mean for artists navigating rivalries and long-standing narratives. Some wondered whether Monét could be a bridge between two powerful fan communities, or whether past tension had shaped things too profoundly. As an artist admired in both circles, Monét sits in a rare space where she could inspire new conversations and new sounds.

Meanwhile, anticipation continues to grow around Drake’s next album, ICEMAN. Though fans are still waiting on a confirmed release date, the project is widely expected to arrive in 2025. Drake told Complex in an email interview that he may host a livestream experience to preview the album, which only added more fuel to the excitement.

With the music world locked in on every update involving Drake and Lamar Monét’s interest in collaborating, Drake’s interest adds a fresh storyline to the evolving landscape. Her move signals a possibility in a genre where rivalry often dominates the conversation, and creativity might be the link that brings different worlds together.