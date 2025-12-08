Wale Revisits Kid Cudi Friendship That Seemingly Fell Apart

Wale is in album mode, and while celebrating the new work, he opened up about a long-running fracture with Kid Cudi that shaped a significant part of his early journey. The conversation unfolded during a new Boardroom Talks sit-down released on Dec. 5, where the D.C. artist finally walked through the timeline that shifted their bond and the impact it left.

In the interview, Wale explained that he and Cudi were not just two artists trying to rise in the same era. They moved together during the early blog wave and shared a real friendship before their connection took a sharp turn.

When asked where things stand today, Wale kept it plain and said “I do not talk to Cudi. I do not hold on to anything, but I really felt like they kicked me when I was down.”

The rift dates back to Cudi’s 2010 Complex interview, where he brushed off Wale’s artistry in blunt fashion. Wale still remembers the moment in exact detail as Cudi said, “then people like Wale get mad that Ye ain’t give him no beats. Ye ain’t give you no beats because we ain’t messing with your raps. It is not a conspiracy theory. We do not mess with you musically, so we are not going to provide music for you.”

Wale said the remarks cut deep because they came from someone he once considered a real ally. He added that they ran together during the rise of their careers, which made the public dismissal feel like a direct hit to the fans he built through that same outlet.