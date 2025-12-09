50 Cent had a sharp response for Marlon Wayans after the comedian suggested that karma might catch up to him following the release of the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs The Reckoning.

Wayans made his comments during a recent interview, saying, “The bac put out. There is a karma to every action.” He hinted that the project was fueled by the long history between 50 and Diddy, adding, “It is between him and Puff. It is between both of them and God.”

50 responded on socials by posting a photo of Wayans from the comedy classic White Chicks along with the caption, “Keep my name out your mouth boy.”

Wayans kept the exchange going by posting a reworked poster for Twelve Years of Slave with 50’s face edited onto it. He added the line, “Now let us think about this 50.”

As covered previously, 50 Cent has maintained that the docuseries was not driven by personal issues or long running tension with Diddy. He explained, “To be honest, just the culture itself. If someone is not saying something then you would assume that everybody in hip hop is okay with what is going on. Because other rappers will say, I am not going to say anything. I am going to mind my business, because of a position that Diddy held in culture for so long. So that would leave me. Without me saying that I will do it, there is nobody there.”