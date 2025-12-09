(L-R) J.R Smith, Ja Rule, Dwyane Wade, Dorell Wright

Miami Art Week opened with celebration, community, and a deep nod to history as NBA champions Dwyane Wade and Dorell Wright hosted the Second Annual Ace Members Only Golf Experience at the historic Miami Springs Golf Course. The invite-only event, produced by REBRAND NY, gathered a standout mix of athletes, entertainers, pro golfers, and cultural tastemakers dedicated to expanding inclusion and opportunity in golf and business.

Notable attendees included JR Smith, Alonzo Mourning, Ja Rule, Alexis Belton, Sadena Parks, Goldlinks, and several influential executives. The experience was supported by forward-thinking partners such as Body Armor, On The Rocks Cocktails, Pacino’s Men’s Grooming, Amber & Opal, and others committed to elevating culture and excellence in sport.

Wade and Wright opened the day by reflecting on the 20th anniversary of the Miami Heat’s 2006 championship run, joined by the original trophy as they spoke about their rise, brotherhood, and evolution into entrepreneurship. They also thanked peers and supporters for helping grow the Ace Members Only movement.

Miami Springs Golf Course provided a meaningful backdrop, rooted in the fight for equity within golf. In 1949, Black golfers challenged discriminatory policies at the course, sparking a legal battle that helped pave the way for public access nationwide. The course later hosted the celebrated North-South Tournament, where icons such as Jackie Robinson once competed.

Wade and Wright aim to honor and advance this history by creating a space where minority athletes and leaders can build relationships, network, and access influential business environments.

“We wanted to create a space where we could combine culture, community, and competition while opening doors that weren’t always open to us,” said Wade.

“This started as a simple outing with friends,” added Wright. “Now it’s a movement, one that continues the legacy of those who fought so we could stand here today.”

What began as a gathering between teammates has become a signature Miami Art Week highlight, blending golf culture with Black excellence and global creative influence. Wade and Wright plan to continue expanding the Ace Members Only community through programming, youth outreach, and broader industry access.