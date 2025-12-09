Cardi B’s newborn son is only a few weeks old, but fans have already turned his name into a full guessing game. The rapper has not revealed his name yet, although one rumor became loud enough that she decided to clear things up during a recent livestream. When a viewer asked about “baby Liam,” Cardi responded right away. “How is baby Liam That is not his name. That is my man’s brand, his clothing brand,” she said in footage later reposted by Live Bitez. She told viewers they will eventually hear the real name, adding, “One day I will tell yall my son’s name. It is so cute. I love his name. But no, that is my man’s clothing brand name.”

Her decision to wait on a public reveal is not new. Cardi kept her daughter Blossom’s name private for nearly a year before announcing it. Blossom is one of three children she shares with her ex Offset along with Kulture and Wave. Her newborn son is her first child with Stefon Diggs, which has only added to the public curiosity.

While fans debated the name, another rumor circulated this week involving Offset and Stefon Diggs. A post from GoatTVDaily commentator Alexis claimed the two had a tense moment in a club. The viral message read, “Cardi and Stefon at Booby Trap. Offset pulls up. I heard there was a lil scuffle once he got inside but nothing more than that.” Cardi shut the story down in the comments on the Gram, writing, “Not true at all.”

For now, Cardi is keeping her son’s name private, although she made one thing very clear. His name is not Liem, and fans will have to wait until she decides the time is right for the reveal.