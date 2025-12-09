On December 8, 2025, the Hip Hop world lost one of its foundational architects. Tyrone “Fly Ty” Williams, founder of Cold Chillin’ Records, passed away at the age of 62, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped rap music forever. Reports describe him as a titan behind the scenes; a visionary executive whose decisions helped launch some of the greatest careers and alter the trajectory of the culture.

Williams emerged in the early 1980s as a program director and radio manager working with stations like WHBI and later WBLS. Alongside radio legend Mr. Magic and producer Marley Marl, he helped build the influential platform “Rap Attack”, a show that became a breeding ground for the earliest waves of true-school Hip Hop.

As rap began to find its voice, Williams saw potential where many saw risk. After guiding early work on labels like Philly-based Pop Art and Prism Records and managing acts such as Roxanne Shanté, he set out to build something bigger: a label that would give Hip Hop artists full creative control and major distribution without sacrificing their authenticity. That vision became Cold Chillin’ Records. With a name born out of casual conversation but a mission rooted in bold ambition, the label became the launching pad for what would become a dynasty.

Under his leadership, Cold Chillin’ rose to fame as the home base for what many consider Hip Hop’s golden era. From groundbreaking albums by Big Daddy Kane and Biz Markie, to raw grit from Kool G Rap, debut work from Masta Ace, and early recordings by a young GZA before Wu Tang fame – Williams gave voices a platform to resonate beyond boroughs.

It wasn’t just about distribution or money. Williams was known for his keen ear, sharp business sense, and commitment to elevate artists even when the mainstream entertainment industry was reluctant to invest in Hip Hop. He helped prove that rap was more than a flash in the pan: it was a global culture, a movement rooted in art, identity, and truth.

Through conflicts, controversies, and seismic shifts in the music industry, Cold Chillin’ remained a blueprint for independence and artistry. The legacy of Fly Ty Williams lives on in every lyric, every beat, and every story told by the artists he helped launch. His imprint endures in everything from street corners to stadiums.

As the community mourns, we remember not just a label head or an executive. We remember a visionary who transformed Hip Hop’s potential into reality, who gave countless artists their first shot, and who shaped the sound and soul of a generation.

Rest in power to Tyrone “Fly Ty” Williams. Your vision, your courage, and your commitment changed the course of music forever.