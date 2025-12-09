Erica Banks, known legally as Erica Breaux, was taken into custody in Georgia after police conducted an afternoon traffic stop that turned into a criminal investigation. Authorities confirmed that the arrest happened on December 8 when Brookhaven officers pulled over a vehicle moving along Buford Highway with Banks seated in the passenger seat.

Erica Banks was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule or II controlled substance with intent to distribute-ecstasy @wsbtv reports she was arrested during a traffic stop on Buford Highway

It's not her first arrest of the year as Banks was arrested in August



CBS News reported that officials have not offered full details about the reason for the stop, although other outlets have shared more context. TMZ stated that officers noticed the vehicle because its dealer plates were hard to see due to a tinted tag. Police interest increased once they learned the car had been listed as stolen. The driver, identified as Amani Dirton, was removed from the vehicle along with Banks as officers continued their investigation.

Banks was later booked on a felony controlled substance charge. Records show she is accused of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. According to TMZ, ecstasy was found in her purse during the search. Marijuana allegedly discovered on Dirton resulted in additional charges for the driver, who is now accused of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and an improperly displayed license plate.

This incident follows a separate run in that Banks experienced a few months ago at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport. In that August case, she was detained after airport security found a firearm in her luggage. Banks reportedly told officers she did not realize the weapon was in her bag. A later check revealed that the gun had been reported stolen and she was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.