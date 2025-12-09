Months after fourteen year old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla connected to artist D4vd, her family is still pressing for clarity. The investigation has intensified in recent weeks, bringing renewed focus to the events that preceded the discovery of her body and the larger emotional weight the case has carried across music circles and the public.

On December 8, Robert Morgenroth appeared before a Los Angeles grand jury as a central witness. Morgenroth serves as general manager of D4vd’s record label and was questioned about what he did in the hours after Rivas was found. Investigators sought clarity on why law enforcement was not contacted sooner and how decisions were made during that critical period.

TMZ reported that Morgenroth was overheard outside the grand jury room discussing his exchanges with Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman. He reportedly stated that he did not believe it was his responsibility to notify authorities at the time and that he was focused on keeping the tour on schedule. Those comments have intensified questions about priorities and accountability during the days that followed, especially given D4vd’s involvement. The timeline of the tour remains unclear, as the events unfolded soon after the start of D4vd’s Withered world tour. Investigators are now examining his movements and activities from that period. Each new detail adds more complexity to a case marked by grief and unresolved concerns.

Morgenroth’s testimony is one part of a broader inquiry into Rivas death. Authorities have reportedly identified D4vd as a suspect due to their connection and images that allegedly show the two together before she died. A previously unreleased song from D4vd that mentions the name Celeste has also drawn investigative attention.

Officials have indicated that a second suspect exists, though their identity has not been revealed. The nature of the relationship between D4vd and Rivas remains uncertain. As new information surfaces, her family and the community continue to seek answers.