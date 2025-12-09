The long running case surrounding the death of Tupac Shakur has been pushed even further down the calendar. Duane Keffe D Davis, who is accused of playing a central role in the 1996 shooting, will not stand trial until August 10, 2026.

The new date marks another setback in a case that has held the attention of the music world for almost thirty years. Recent court filings show that Davis legal team asked for more time, explaining that they are sorting through an overwhelming volume of material tied to the case. Prosecutors did not challenge the request, which allowed the court to approve the delay. The trial had previously been scheduled for February 9, 2026.

Attorneys for Davis told the court they need additional time to examine interviews, old police files, prior statements, and other material that prosecutors intend to present once the trial begins.

Davis was taken into custody on September 29, 2023 and charged with first degree murder for his alleged involvement in the Las Vegas drive by that killed Tupac in September of 1996. His arrest came after years of public commentary in interviews and in a memoir where he gave his own account of the events tied to that night. Prosecutors have identified those statements as significant pieces of evidence in their case.