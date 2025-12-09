Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, rising four spots for a record-tieing 19th week at the summit. The holiday classic matches the historic runs of Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The song now leads the chart for a seventh holiday season, boosted by 33.7 million streams, 22.4 million radio impressions, and a spike in sales. Initially released in 1994, the track has become a seasonal powerhouse during the streaming era and remains Carey’s 19th No. 1 hit. It is the longest-running holiday chart topper in Hot 100 history.

