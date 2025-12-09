Meek Mill returned to his hometown on Friday, Dec. 5, for Meek Mill and Friends — Philly Homecoming at Xfinity Mobile Arena, delivering a high-energy, sold-out performance that honored both his city and his new era as an independent artist.

The concert featured a blend of fan favorites and new music from his four-track EP “Indie Pack (Vol. 01),” his first release under his independent label Dream Chasers. Meek performed the EP’s lead single “4th of July” with Fridayy, who also joined him for their Grammy-nominated collaboration “Proud of Me,” recognized for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Meek kept the crowd energized by bringing out major artists from across the country, including Young Thug, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, Mariah the Scientist, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Rob49, YFN Lucci, 42 Dugg, Bay Swag and others. The night also paid homage to Philadelphia’s legacy with appearances and performances from Beanie Siegel and State Property, Skrilla, Lihtz, and a heartfelt tribute to PnB Rock. Gillie and Wallo also hit the stage to celebrate the moment.

Throughout the show, Meek delivered standout performances of “Going Bad,” “Levels,” “Litty,” “Issues,” “Championships Intro,” and “We Ball” alongside Young Thug. His message remained clear: unity, pride, and love for Philadelphia. He closed the night with an explosive performance of “Dreams and Nightmares,” turning the arena into a citywide celebration.

Alongside the homecoming concert, Meek highlighted the release of his limited-edition Mitchell and Ness x Philadelphia Eagles merch collection, further cementing his entrepreneurial momentum in this new independent chapter.