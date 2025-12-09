The latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, a Wave Original hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, delivered a powerful and revealing conversation, with rap icon Method Man and surprise guest JR Smith joining the show.

Method Man addressed long-running fan speculation about whether Wu-Tang Clan’s Final Chamber Tour truly marks the end for the legendary group. When cohost Kazeem Famuyide asked if this was Wu-Tang’s last run, Method’s response offered both realism and hope. “You never know,” he said. “When RZA put that spin on it, a lot of us scratched our heads. We were wondering what was going on. But for me, optimistically thinking, I think it’s a great setup for the reunion tour… it seems like these things go in cycles and we’re having our moment right now.”