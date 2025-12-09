Method Man Reveals Why He Didn’t Rap on Drake’s “Wu-Tang Forever”

The latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, a Wave Original hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, delivered a revealing and wide-ranging conversation as Method Man sat down with Melo, Kazeem Famuyide, and surprise guest JR Smith.

The rap legend explained why he ultimately did not collaborate on Drake’s hit “Wu-Tang Forever.” Although he praised Drake’s artistry, the record did not resonate with him creatively. “He sent the record while we were overseas,” Method said. “Some of the brothers were trying to write to it… but I don’t like it. I was like, ‘What does this have to do with Wu-Tang Forever?’ I wasn’t questioning his ability. For my taste, I wasn’t getting on that.”

Kazeem noted that many artists would have jumped at the chance. Method responded, “No one knew it was going to be that big. You become jaded when you’ve been in the business for a long time.”