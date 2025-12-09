Most Valuable Promotions has added another major force to its expanding roster with the signing of Britain’s undefeated WBC lightweight world champion and 2020 Olympian Caroline Dubois. The London born standout, widely viewed as one of the brightest young talents in boxing, brings immediate championship prestige to a lightweight lineup that already includes Ellie Scotney, Chantelle Cameron, WBO champion Terri Harper, Savannah Marshall, Ramla Ali and Shannon Courtenay. The move reinforces MVP’s growing influence in the United Kingdom and its commitment to pushing women’s boxing onto the global stage.

Dubois will make her promotional debut in a ten round WBC lightweight world title defense against Italy’s Camila Panatta on the preliminary card of MVP’s Jake vs Joshua Judgment Day event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Friday, December 19. The blockbuster show is headlined by the showdown between Jake Paul, ranked number fifteen by the WBA, and two time unified heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua. Dubois will participate in all fight week programming leading into the event, which streams live worldwide on Netflix.

Dubois’ rise through the amateur ranks remains one of the most dominant runs ever produced by a British fighter. She captured gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, became England’s first World Youth Champion, won four European Youth Championship titles and earned BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year honors in 2019. She went on to compete for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, reaching the quarter finals.

Since turning professional in February 2022, Dubois has quickly made her presence felt. She secured the vacant IBO lightweight world title in September 2023 before claiming the WBC interim lightweight belt in August 2024. Shortly after the previous champion vacated, Dubois was elevated to full WBC lightweight world champion in December 2024. In 2025 she continued her unbeaten run with a successful title defense against Bo Mi Re Shin in March. Now at eleven wins with no defeats and one draw, the twenty four year old southpaw joins MVP poised for unification bouts and high profile global events.

“Signing with MVP is the next step in my career. I am proud to join their roster and I believe they can help me on my quest for greatness,” said Dubois. “The goal is to become the face of women’s boxing. I am excited to make my MVP and Netflix debut on Friday, December 19. Winning in style on the biggest stage is my motivation.”

“Caroline Dubois has been the most sought after free agent in women’s boxing and we are thrilled to welcome her to MVP,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “She is a champion, an Olympian and one of the United Kingdom’s rising stars, and she joins the stacked Jake vs Joshua card for her third world title defense. While others argue about belts, MVP is focused on building a global brand with the strongest roster of elite women in the sport. Adding an undefeated world champion of Caroline’s caliber moves that mission forward. She strengthens our incredible British group of fighters, and we are excited to bring her into a major MVP event in the United Kingdom in early 2026.”