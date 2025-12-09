Amazon Music, Prime Video Sports, and the NBA have announced that GRAMMY Award-winning rap legend Nas will headline the next “Amazon Music Presents: In the Paint” event during the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Semifinals in Las Vegas. The outdoor performance is set for Saturday, December 13 at T-Mobile Arena’s Toshiba Plaza, taking place between the two semifinal games and featured throughout Prime Video’s live coverage.

Winners from each semifinal matchup will advance to the Championship game on Tuesday, December 16, at T-Mobile Arena, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video. Fans with tickets to either semifinal game can attend the special Nas performance. Tickets are available now at NBAEvents.com/cup.

Viewers at home will see two songs from Nas’s set during the NBA on Prime’s Emirates NBA Cup broadcast. After postgame coverage, the whole “In the Paint” performance will stream on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and in the Amazon Music app.

Nas’s appearance comes just one day after the release of Light-Years, his new collaborative album with DJ Premier, arriving December 12 through Mass Appeal. The project marks the latest chapter in their historic partnership that began with Illmatic.

Now in its third year, the Emirates NBA Cup continues to intensify early-season competition and offers teams another shot at a championship. Tickets for the 2025 Semifinal and Championship games are on sale at NBAEvents.com/cup, allowing fans to experience both the on-court battles and live music moments.

Amazon Music’s “In the Paint” series made its debut on December 5 with an electrifying performance from GRAMMY-nominated duo Clipse. Their rendition of “So Be It” aired during NBA on Prime, while a second exclusive performance of “FICO” is available in the Amazon Music app. Filmed on a regulation LED half-court inside Prime Video’s cutting-edge NBA studio in Culver City, the series continues to merge music and basketball in fresh and innovative ways.