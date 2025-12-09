Prince is back on the charts as the newly reissued Around the World in a Day returns to Billboard’s rankings. The album reenters the Top R&B Albums chart at No. 24. While it is the first Prince project to miss the top 20 on this genre-specific list, it extends his legacy to 19 total appearances on the chart. It also marks his first new charting release in two years. His last entry was Diamonds and Pearls, which debuted at No. 10 in November 2023.

The real headline comes from its explosive sales performance. Driven by the fortieth anniversary reissue, Around the World in a Day sold 8,000 copies in the latest tracking week, according to Luminate. The week before, it sold just over 20 copies. According to Forbes, this marks a staggering sales increase of nearly 34,700 percent, a rare spike even for legacy releases and a testament to the continued devotion of Prince’s global fanbase.

That sales boost pushed the album back onto the Top Album Sales chart at No. 16. It also returned to the Vinyl Albums chart for only the second time, reaching a new peak at No. 19. Both positions represent the highest placements the album has achieved on these lists.

Around the World in a Day also reenters the Billboard 200 at No. 176. The album moved 9,050 equivalent units this week, with 8,000 of those coming from traditional purchases. Only about 1,000 units came from streaming and track activity, underscoring that its resurgence is powered almost entirely by fans buying physical and digital copies.

The anniversary reissue underscores Prince’s lasting cultural impact. Forty years after its original release, the album continues to attract new listeners and inspire longtime fans to revisit a body of work that helped shape modern pop, R&B, and experimental music.