Rock The Bells has announced the highly anticipated return of its signature Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip Hop Experience for 2026. The announcement follows a successful 2025 voyage featuring Juvenile, Da Brat, MC Lyte, Lupe Fiasco, and more.

After three consecutive sold out sailings and tens of thousands of fans on the waitlist, the 2026 edition will shift to a new home on Norwegian Joy. The ship is twice the size of previous vessels and adds an extra day at sea. For the first time, the cruise will visit Montego Bay, Jamaica, where guests can enjoy beaches, music, food, and the rich local culture.

Norwegian Joy offers a premium vacation experience with a thermal spa, outdoor go-kart track, two water slides, mini golf, expanded pools, modern staterooms, and more than twenty specialty dining options. Rock The Bells promises upgraded culinary experiences that celebrate Hip Hop culture throughout the ship.

Founder LL COOL J shared that the cruise continues to expand while staying rooted in connection. He said the event feels like a luxurious family reunion, with fans and artists sharing unforgettable moments.

The 2026 lineup includes T.I., E-40, Warren G, Jermaine Dupri, Too $hort, Rob Base, Rah Digga, Public Enemy, Bahamadia, and Masta Ace, with more to be announced. DJ sets will feature Jermaine Dupri, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mannie Fresh, DJ Quik, DJ Spinderella, and others. Comedy will also be part of the experience with performances by Bill Bellamy, Kym Whitley, Tacarra Williams, and more. Roxanne Shanté returns as host alongside Torae.

Produced with Sixthman, the cruise will be the largest edition yet. CEO Jeff Cuellar said the event will offer more days, more amenities, and more Hip Hop.

A portion of every booking will support Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts in Jamaica through the nonprofit Jamaica’s Promise.

Presale windows run through December 9, with public on sales beginning December 11 at 2:00 pm ET at rockthebellscruise.com.