International star Shenseea has launched one of the biggest artist-led relief initiatives in Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. Motivated by her deep connection to her home island, she personally funded, packed, and coordinated more than 5,000 care packages filled with food, clean water, baby supplies, hygiene essentials, and emergency supplies for families hardest hit by the storm.

Earlier this week, Shenseea returned to her hometown of St. Elizabeth, where she and her team prepared thousands of pounds of goods before leading the first wave of deliveries. Additional distributions are planned throughout the island in the coming days.

The effort includes major food donations sourced from Restaurant Depot, Sam’s Club, Uline, Home Depot, and Lowe’s. Shenseea provided more than 7,000 pounds of rice, along with thousands of pounds of flour, cornmeal, sugar, oats, and beans. She also donated hundreds of cases of noodles, tinned meats, pantry staples, nearly 700 gallons of water, and more than 1,100 bottles of bottled water.

Her contribution extends beyond food, covering critical household and hygiene items, including diapers, wipes, paper goods, cleaning supplies, and reusable shopping bags for continued community distribution. Emergency supplies include 200 tarps, five large emergency tents, and six portable generators for communities facing extended power outages.

Shenseea emphasized that this marks only the beginning of her long-term commitment to supporting Jamaica’s recovery. “Jamaica raised me, and whenever my country is hurting, I feel it deeply,” she said. “I wanted to act quickly and give families what they need right now: food, clean water, shelter, and basic essentials. This is home, and I’ll always show up for my people.”

Distribution is underway with support from local partners, and Shenseea encourages the global community to continue supporting verified organizations contributing to long-term rebuilding efforts.