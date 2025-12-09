studioQL, the emerging multimodal creative collective founded by Morgan Webster, Mecca Pryor, and Taylor Webster, made its official debut during Art Basel Miami Beach with an intimate, genre-blurring experience at LVMH The Studio in partnership with Belvedere Vodka and MAKE UP FOR EVER.

Left to Right: Morgan Webster, Taylor Webster, Mecca Pryor

The evening marked a powerful introduction to the collective’s vision of reshaping how art is created, consumed, and lived. Guests, including Everette Taylor, Slawn, Odeal, Steelo Brim, Fridayy, and Debra Langford, explored an environment where photography, fashion, film, design, and sound converged. The showcase reflected studioQL’s core belief that art exists in all aspects of life, from what people wear to the spaces they build.

The debut featured a multi-sensory installation and collaborative visual moments that highlighted the founders’ shared mission to push culture forward through community-centered and boundary-breaking creativity.

Zappa Nguyen Mecca Pryor Wayne Phillips Amiraa Vee Dennis Free Anna Renn Alahna Jade, Steelo Brim Lisa Fancyfied Photo Credit: Billy Farrell, Joe Schildhorn

“studioQL was created to reflect who we are layered, emotional, and grounded in real life,” said co-founder Mecca Pryor. “It is a growing collection of moments, collaborations, and curations shaped with our community at the center. We are creating to understand ourselves and to give others room to find themselves in what we build.”

A dynamic mix of artists, musicians, designers, and cultural leaders from across Miami Art Week attended, signaling strong momentum for the collective’s next chapter.

With its debut complete, studioQL will continue to build multidisciplinary experiences and projects across cities and media, creating a world where creativity is not only seen but deeply felt.