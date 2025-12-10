Busta Rhymes had an unexpected moment in Miami during Art Basel when a TikTok creator approached him and casually called him Tracy Morgan. The brief exchange circulated quickly as fans reacted to how sharply Busta handled the mix up and how fast the mood shifted once the comment was made.

Our good friends at TMZ obtained video of the encounter which shows the creator standing beside Busta and greeting him as Tracy. Busta immediately stopped and questioned what he heard. He said wait wait wait what did you just say then told the creator to lower the camera. Busta added that he was simply trying to show love by taking a picture and made it clear he did not appreciate being played with in that moment. He told the creator you do not joke with a grown man little boy that is how people get hurt. The exchange highlighted how respect can sometimes get lost when creators try to capture viral content in public encounters.

The moment also revived memories of past comparisons between Busta and Tracy Morgan. Back in 2020 after Busta posted a fitness update on the Gram 50 Cent jumped in with a playful comment by sharing an older photo and writing they really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up. The post showed how jokes involving resemblance tend to follow public figures even when they are not looking for that kind of attention.