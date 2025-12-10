Another day another lawsuit may be on the horizon as reports claim Diddy is preparing a major legal move against Netflix after the debut of Sean Combs The Reckoning. The series which was executive produced by 50 Cent has been labeled by Diddy’s team as a shameful hit piece and accused of using footage he never cleared for public release. With the project circulating for a little more than a week insiders say Diddy is exploring aggressive action to regain control of how his life story is being framed.

According to outlets such as Media Take Out Diddy and his family are discussing a sweeping defamation suit that could reach one billion dollars in damages. Sources close to the situation said the figure may climb if Netflix does not address several claims presented in the series. One insider described the doc as something created not as journalism but as an attack on his character calling the conflict deeply personal for the mogul.

One billion, though?

In a statement previously given to The Hollywood Reporter Diddy’s representatives laid out strong objections to how Netflix handled the production. They said Netflix’s so called documentary is a blatant attempt to harm Mr Combs reputation and pointed to a teaser shown on GMA that highlighted the use of appropriated footage never authorized for public release. The statement noted that Diddy has been gathering material to tell his own story since he was nineteen and called Netflix’s use of that content both unjust and illegal.

Diddy’s legal team also criticized Netflix for working with Curtis 50 Cent Jackson whose long and public rivalry with Combs has spanned many years. They wrote that it is both incredible and disheartening that Netflix granted creative control to someone who holds a personal vendetta. They argued that the streaming platform allowed old tension to shape a project that required neutrality. The statement also made mention of Diddy’s respect for Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos and his admiration for the legacy of Sarandos father in law Clarence Avant.

For Diddy allowing a longtime adversary to shape his narrative represents a major break in trust. His team noted that at the very least he expected impartiality from those he held in high regard and emphasized that the clash is as much about protecting his life story as it is about safeguarding his reputation.