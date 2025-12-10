Kehlani has revealed she was receiving death threats over her support of Palestine. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Kehlani stated the threats caused “really bad paranoia.”

“It got into my safety, my family dynamics, my friendships,” Kehlani said. “I had to move. It put me into a really bad paranoia every time I left the house of, ‘Was everybody out to get me?’ and ‘Did I need security to sit in front of my house?’ and ‘Was anybody plotting on me?’ And the death threats I got at my shows, like highly organized, typed-out, detailed death threats.”