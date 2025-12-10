Los Angeles artist and podcaster Bricc Baby known legally as Zihirr Mitchell moved a step closer to sentencing after admitting to a federal firearm charge. A federal judge in the Central District of California approved a preliminary order that allows the government to permanently seize three guns and ammunition recovered during his 2024 arrest.

Mitchell’s case stems from a broader Rolling 60s raid in March 2025. According to prosecutors he acknowledged possessing the weapons despite a felony record that bars him from owning any firearms under federal law. Officials said the forfeiture was required because investigators tied each recovered gun directly to the offense. Judge Fernando L Aenlle Rocha agreed and ordered that the items remain in federal custody until sentencing.

Court filings reveal that Mitchell faces a significant sentence due to his extensive record. Probation officials placed him in Criminal History Category VI which is the highest tier under federal guidelines. With an offense level of twenty three the advisory range runs from ninety two to one hundred fifteen months in prison.

Prosecutors are requesting ninety two months emphasizing that the recommendation reflects both the seriousness of the charge and the long pattern of convictions documented in Mitchell’s background. Sentencing is scheduled for December nineteen.