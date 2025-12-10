Sony Pictures is bringing the iconic black suits and shades back as a new Men In Black film enters development. While no cast has been confirmed, Bad Boys For Life writer Chris Bremner has been tapped to pen the next installment in the sci-fi comedy franchise, according to Deadline.

Sources close to Deadline indicate that once Bremner completes the script, original series star Will Smith could be approached to return as Agent J. Details about Smith’s potential involvement remain unclear, including whether he would take on a leading role or serve as a supporting figure passing the torch to new characters.

Insiders emphasize that Smith is not officially attached to the project and will only consider reprising his role after reviewing Bremner’s script. No additional casting announcements have been made, and the production timeline is not yet available.

The announcement follows Sony’s successful revival of the Bad Boys franchise, signaling a renewed focus on reinvigorating its classic action-comedy and sci-fi properties. Fans can expect the next Men In Black to blend the series’ signature mix of humor, extraterrestrial intrigue, and high-octane action once development progresses.