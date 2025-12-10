Rossario George, the Seattle-born luxury lifestyle house known for its bold aesthetics and meticulous craftsmanship, is speeding into 2026 with its most daring vision yet: The Sex Drive Collection. Fresh off winning the Stellar Business Award for Luxury Lifestyle – Global, the brand is proving once again that innovation, glamour, and fearless design are its natural language.

A New Era of Sensual Power Dressing

The Sex Drive Collection is, at its core, a declaration of unapologetic confidence. Designed by founder and creative director Tony Vincente, the line blends Rossario George’s signature architectural silhouettes with a striking new energy—equal parts seductive, aerodynamic, and provocatively modern.

Expect vegan suede bodysuits sculpted to perfection, razor-sharp tailoring, high-shine metallics, exposed hardware, moto-inspired paneling, and silhouettes that curve, contour, and command every room they enter. The collection’s palette—deep noir, rose gold, and silver—feels like headlights slicing through the night.

It’s fashion built to move, entice, and empower.

From “Honey” Sweetness to High-Voltage Seduction

Rossario George’s global rise began with its beloved Honey Collection, a golden ode to optimism and sustainable luxury. But with Sex Drive, the brand accelerates into edgier territory, embracing rebellion and velocity.

“Sex Drive is about liberation. It’s the adrenaline of living boldly, loving fiercely, and dressing like you mean it,” says Vincente. “This is a collection for those who don’t just enter a room—they take it over.”

Runway Debut in March 2026

Fashion insiders are already buzzing: Sex Drive will make its full runway debut in 2026, with a lookbook currently available by request for stylists, editors, and retailers. Early previews show an electrifying fusion of luxury craftsmanship and high-fashion drama—pieces destined for celebrity red carpets and editorial spreads alike.

The Award-Winning Brand Raising the Bar

Rossario George’s 2025 Stellar Business Award win underscores the brand’s international influence in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. With features in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia, and multiple global publications, the label continues to redefine American luxury with ethical materials, inclusive sizing, and a distinctly modern voice.

Sex Drive is the brand’s boldest statement yet—and perhaps its most unforgettable.

A Collection Set to Take Over 2026

From Seattle to Milan, Tokyo to New York, Rossario George is shaping the next era of high fashion. And with the Sex Drive Collection promising limited-edition drops and high demand, the message is clear: the future of luxury is mad, bad, and dangerously Rossario George.