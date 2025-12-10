Another gut punch hit Queens tonight as the Baltimore Orioles officially signed Pete Alonso to a five year, 155 million dollar contract, ending a seven year run that made the slugging first baseman one of the most beloved Mets of his generation. The part that stings most for fans is simple: the Mets never made a formal offer. Not one. According to MLB reporter Anthony DiComo, the front office bowed out once it became clear the bidding was “headed to places they were not interested in going.”

For a franchise that has already watched Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz walk out the door earlier this offseason, Alonso’s exit feels less like a business decision and more like the final blow in a winter of collapse. Nimmo was the spark atop the lineup, a homegrown grinder whose on base percentage and defensive reliability in center kept the team afloat more nights than not. Diaz, even after the lost season in twenty twenty three, remained the emotional jolt for the ballpark, the unofficial heartbeat of the late innings. Losing both of them damaged morale. Losing Alonso fractured it.

Alonso leaves Queens as the Mets all time home run king after surpassing Darryl Strawberry’s mark in twenty twenty five. His resume in Queens is hard to overstate. One hundred twenty runs batted in and fifty three home runs as a rookie. National League Rookie of the Year by a landslide. Three seasons with more than forty home runs. A career OPS north of eight hundred. And in his final season in Flushing, one hundred twenty six runs batted in for a team that spent most of the year struggling to produce with runners in scoring position. When the Mets needed a big swing, the Polar Bear gave them one.

Now he will hit them in orange and black.

Mets fans are demanding to know what the plan is, and the focus has turned sharply on President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. Fair or not, there is a growing belief that he underestimated Alonso’s value not simply as a power hitter, but as a foundational piece of the franchise. Letting him leave without even submitting an offer has created widespread frustration, especially coming off a season where attendance dipped, clubhouse energy wavered, and the team lacked the firepower to compete in the division.

Owner Steve Cohen has stayed publicly optimistic, telling the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, “There is a lot of offseason left to put a playoff team on the field.” But the skepticism across Queens is real. The Mets did not just lose their best power hitter. They lost the face of the franchise, the player who connected with fans on a cultural level and embraced New York in a way few stars have since Wright and Piazza.

The Mets need run production. They need leadership. They need a clubhouse identity. Alonso provided all of it. And now the Orioles have him, while fans in Queens are left wondering how a franchise with Steve Cohen’s resources and a supposed win now vision watched its most reliable slugger walk away without so much as a competitive bid.

A long offseason remains. But the Mets wake up tomorrow without Brandon Nimmo, without Edwin Diaz, and now without Pete Alonso. And the fan base, already worn down by inconsistency and false hopes, is demanding answers louder than ever.