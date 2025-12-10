Wander Franco’s legal saga has taken another dramatic turn after an appeals court in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, voided his 2025 conviction and ordered a full retrial. The decision resets one of the most high profile criminal cases connected to Major League Baseball in recent years and reopens questions about Franco’s future both in court and in the league.

Franco had been found guilty in June 2025 of sexually abusing a minor, a 14-year-old girl prosecutors said he had a relationship with while also paying the child’s mother large sums of money in exchange for consent. The trial ended with a two year suspended prison sentence for Franco and a ten year sentence for the girl’s mother on charges that included commercial sexual exploitation of a minor and money laundering. Prosecutors originally pushed for a five year prison term for Franco, but the court ultimately imposed the suspended sentence after acquitting him of more serious trafficking related charges.

In their appeal, Franco’s attorneys argued that the original trial was flawed and riddled with procedural errors. The appeals judges agreed, stating there were significant omissions and irregularities that required the entire case to be retried before a new panel. The mother of the minor was also granted a new trial under the same ruling. No new date has been announced, but both parties will now return to court from the beginning.

The voided conviction places Franco in a complicated position. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop, who signed an eleven year contract worth more than one hundred eighty million dollars in 2021, has not played since 2023. MLB placed him on administrative leave early in the investigation and later transferred him to the restricted list. The league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy allows MLB to discipline players even without a conviction, but the erasure of the verdict complicates the league’s decision making. MLB has continued its own investigation but has withheld any final ruling until the legal process concludes.

Franco’s chances of returning to Major League Baseball remain uncertain. Even if he is acquitted in the new trial, he does not automatically regain eligibility. MLB has historically acted independently of criminal courts, and an acquittal would not guarantee reinstatement. Beyond league discipline, Franco would still need visa clearance to reenter the United States, which is not assured for foreign nationals accused of sexual abuse. For now, the possibility of returning to the Rays or any MLB roster remains remote, though not entirely closed. His path back to the league would require full legal exoneration, a favorable ruling from MLB and approval from federal immigration authorities, all of which remain unresolved.

Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic have stated they remain confident in their evidence and intend to move forward. Franco’s lawyers, meanwhile, have positioned the appeals court ruling as validation of concerns they raised from the beginning. Until the new trial unfolds, the twenty four year old remains in legal limbo, with his career, his reputation and his future hanging on what a new panel of judges decides.

The case continues to stand as one of the most significant and polarizing moments in modern MLB history, forcing the sport to confront questions of justice, accountability and the enormous spotlight placed on young international stars.