StubHub has released its 2025 Year in Live Experiences report, offering a snapshot of the artists and trends shaping the new era of touring. From blockbuster acts like Coldplay and Kendrick Lamar to emerging stars across multiple genres, live entertainment is entering a transformative phase.

K pop continues its rapid rise in the United States. According to the report, K-pop events have grown 520 percent in less than three years, now accounting for 10 percent of all stadium shows. The genre has evolved from a global niche to a major driver of large-scale touring.

Latin music also expanded its global footprint. Bad Bunny in particular saw a 50 times increase in international demand, while regional Mexican artists climbed StubHub’s top ranking lists. Nearly 12 percent of Latin fans now come from outside the Americas, signaling the genre’s widening reach.

Country music experienced a wave of new interest, fueled by the Cowboy Carter effect, and Beyoncé’s crossover moment brought in first-time country buyers who had previously purchased pop or hip-hop tickets.

StubHub also highlighted the growing nostalgia economy. Legacy artists are inspiring fans to travel, with 60 percent of ticket buyers crossing state or international lines to revisit the music of their past.