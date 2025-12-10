Whelp, this just happened. The Game lit up Club Shay Shay during a new sit down with Shannon Sharpe by laying claim to a title that always sparks heated debate. He said with full confidence that he is the best rapper from Compton and took it even further by saying that no one across the West Coast can match him on the mic.

Here’s the thing and got to love the confidence. The Game explained that his belief comes from what he sees as a rare mix of skill and real life experience. He said can’t nobody out rap me man and added that anyone who really knows hip hop already knows this. He doubled down by declaring I am the best rapper in this town. Once the clip hit socials the conversation caught fire.

Enter DJ Akademiks into the chat, who reposted the moment on the Gram which immediately pulled Kendrick Lamar into the discussion. Fans across the comments lined up on different sides. Some said Kendrick is the clear leader and praised the depth of his music while others argued that The Game has earned his place as Compton’s strongest representative. One fan wrote that Kendrick’s work will last forever because of the real things he says while another pointed out that The Game still holds major weight in the city.

The Game’s interview went beyond bragging rights. He opened up about his path through Compton sharing memories of instability early run ins with the law and complicated relationships with figures like 50 Cent and Ye. The stories added depth to his argument by highlighting the life experiences that continue to fuel his writing and his confidence.

He also gave an update on Documentary 3 his next album. In past interviews with Big Boy and The Cruz Show he said he recorded nineteen songs with Mike and Keys and wanted to give fans new music while preparing for the project’s full rollout. The Game expects to release the album early next year which has longtime listeners watching closely for what comes next.