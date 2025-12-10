Trill Burgers, the award-winning smashed burger concept created by rapper and entrepreneur Bun B, is expanding again with the opening of its third Houston-area location on Wednesday, Dec. 10. The newest restaurant, located at 20220 Fort Bend Pkwy Suite 140 in Missouri City’s Fort Bend Town Center II, brings the brand’s acclaimed menu to one of the metro area’s fastest-growing communities.

The Missouri City opening marks another milestone for Trill Burgers, which launched its first brick-and-mortar in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood in June 2023 before adding a second location in Spring in April 2025. A fourth site is already planned for 7616 Westheimer Rd. in 2026.

“Opening a Trill Burgers in Missouri City is especially meaningful,” Bun B said. “This part of Houston is near and dear to me, so bringing our hometown restaurant to such a special place means more than I could ever say. We are incredibly grateful for every opportunity to bring our burgers to more members of our community.”

The new location features Trill Burgers’ streamlined menu, headlined by the signature OG Burger, named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America in 2022. The fan-favorite includes two smashed all-beef patties, caramelized onions, pickles, American cheese, and Trill Sauce on a potato roll. The menu also offers the Vegan OG Burger, Triple OG and Triple Vegan OG options, Lil G and Vegan Lil G kids’ meals, and seasoned fries.

Guests can also enjoy Trill Lemonade, the brand’s fresh-squeezed beverage introduced at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Classic, Strawberry, and Arnold Palmer variations will be available, made with a proprietary in-house recipe.

The 2,800-square-foot Missouri City restaurant seats 92 guests and features Trill Burgers’ signature yellow and black aesthetic, including a custom mural by North Carolina artist JEKS ONE honoring Missouri City rapper Z-Ro.

Trill Burgers will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday, with drive-thru service available until midnight at all locations. A Grand Opening celebration is set for Jan. 7, 2026, complete with a ribbon-cutting and special menu surprises.