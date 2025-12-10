Wendy Williams may soon step out from under the court ordered guardianship that has shaped the past several years of her life. Attorney Joe Tacopina told Nightline that guardianship attorneys have informed Williams she is expected to be out of guardianship by December thirty one a development that would mark a major turning point in her ongoing battle for independence.

Williams entered guardianship in 2022 after her bank froze her accounts over concerns that she might have been vulnerable to undue influence and financial exploitation. The court appointed Sabrina Morrissey to manage her finances and personal decisions. In 2023 reports surfaced that Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia although she has consistently denied those findings. During an appearance on The View Williams said she does not want Sabrina involved any longer and emphasized that it is time for her money and her life to return to status quo. She also stated she is alcohol free and ready to take full control of her affairs.

Tacopina said a new medical evaluation supports Williams position and concluded she does not have frontotemporal dementia. He told Nightline that this should be game set match and suggested the court has strong reason to dissolve the guardianship. According to Tacopina attorneys involved in the guardianship process are watching and waiting and believe the matter will be resolved before the end of the year. If not he said his team will pursue a jury trial.

The potential end of the arrangement has renewed public focus on Williams living conditions which she has described as restrictive. She has previously called the memory care facility where she resides a dump and said she feels cut off from visitors her phone and control over her daily routine.