Will Smith Makes Surprise Cameo In Bel-Air Series Finale

Will Smith returns to the world inspired by his iconic ’90s sitcom with a surprise appearance in the Bel-Air series finale. The fourth and final season of Peacock’s original drama is now streaming in full, giving fans an unexpected full-circle moment.

Star Jabari Banks shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the finale and Smith’s involvement. “I truly believe we placed a beautiful bow on this series, weaving together past, present, and future in a way that feels both earned and heartfelt,” Banks said. He thanked creators Morgan Cooper, Carla Banks Waddles, TJ Brady, Rasheed Newson, NBCU, Peacock, and Smith himself.

Banks called working with Smith “an absolute honor” and described the cameo as “a truly poetic return.” As fans of both Bel-Air and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tune in, the episode aims to deliver nostalgia and emotional closure for a story that reimagined a classic for a new generation.

All eight episodes of the final season are now available on Peacock.