The 2026 Met Gala will spotlight the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition “Costume Art,” with Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour announced as co-chairs. The event marks Beyoncé’s first Met Gala appearance in a decade, returning after last attending in 2016. Kidman and Williams continue their recent streaks as Met Gala regulars, further cementing their presence at fashion’s biggest night.

The “Costume Art” exhibition will explore the artistry and craftsmanship behind fashion and will run from May 10, 2026, through January 10, 2027. The Met Gala itself is set for May 4, with the official dress code to be revealed in the coming months.

via