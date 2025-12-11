50 Cent is not done pulling back the curtain after the massive response to Sean Combs The Reckoning. During an appearance on The Sherri Shepherd Show on December ten the media mogul confirmed that there is still a large amount of unreleased footage connected to the number one Netflix documentary that never made the final cut.

Sherri Shepherd opened the conversation by congratulating 50 Cent on the series dominating Netflix and noted that it was outperforming everything else on the platform. When she asked if he expected the project to reach that level he did not hesitate. He said he actually expected it to be bigger and added that it has now exceeded his expectations. He even pointed out that the doc is pulling stronger numbers than Stranger Things which he described as a massive show for Netflix.

The conversation quickly turned to what fans have been buzzing about on socials. Shepherd mentioned how personal and revealing much of the footage of Diddy felt and asked the question many viewers have been asking. She said there is no way this is all you have and asked if more footage exists that has not been shown.

50 Cent confirmed that plenty of material remains untouched. He explained that the series was limited to four episodes and that not everything could fit. He said there was a lot to work with and the team had to make choices about what stayed and what went.

He also teased specific moments that were left out including sections focused on Diddy’s dating history and connections to people who had previously been involved with others in his circle. He added that there was even more context tied to past relationships that ultimately had to be trimmed to keep the series focused.

While he did not confirm when or where the additional footage might surface 50 Cent hinted that YouTube could be an option down the line. The suggestion alone has kept fans watching closely as the documentary continues to dominate conversation across pop culture.