50 Cent’s Netflix docuseries Sean Combs The Reckoning continues to ripple through music culture and streaming numbers. The four part series released earlier this month has drawn a massive audience and sparked renewed interest not only in Diddy’s legacy but also in 50 Cent’s own catalog which is now seeing record level activity.

According to data from Hip Hop All Day December nine became the most streamed day of 50 Cent’s career. His music pulled in 11.3 million plays across major platforms with Get Rich or Die Tryin leading the charge. The classic album posted its highest daily streaming total in years showing how a high profile documentary can instantly redirect listener behavior and reignite interest in earlier eras.

Fans noticed the shift immediately on socials. One viewer joked that the documentary was coming in clutch while another suggested the surge might be uncomfortable for Diddy given the focus of the series. For 50 Cent the moment continues a familiar pattern where his ventures outside music still end up feeding back into his discography and cultural relevance.

Not long after the doc premiered Diddy’s legal team issued a strong response calling the project a shameful hit piece. They claimed the series relied on footage that was never approved for release and argued that Combs has spent years collecting material to tell his own story on his terms. The statement accused Netflix of exploiting content that should not have been used.

50 Cent has dismissed claims that he personally steered the documentary with an agenda. In an interview with GQ he said there was no place for him in shaping the series and that he hired the best possible people to handle it. He added that if he wanted to drive the narrative he would have focused more directly on Combs ongoing legal issues.

During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s show 50 Cent also hinted that more unseen footage exists. He suggested the material could shed additional light on figures from New York hip hop and possibly on Diddy himself. Whether that footage ever surfaces remains unclear but the speculation alone has intensified conversation around the doc and its growing impact.