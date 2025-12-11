Some songs feel like a destination. Others feel like flight.



With her new single “SkyWalking,” rising vocalist and songwriter Christina Romano doesn’t just release music — she releases a transformation. The track is cinematic pop that feels weightless and emotional, floating above everyday gravity.

The spark arrived on her birthday. Romano was listening to Miguel’s Skywalker when she first heard the beat that would become her own song. The atmosphere created a vivid sensation: elevation, clarity, movement.



“It made me feel like I was sky walking,” she says. “That became the idea — elevation after change.”

“SkyWalking” is pop on the surface, but its glow comes from deeper layers: atmospheric rock, electronic textures, and a vocal tone that feels both angelic and grounded. Romano’s voice doesn’t demand attention — it draws it. There’s confidence in restraint, power in softness.



The song was born from a personal epiphany. Romano realized she needed boundaries if she wanted to move forward, even when it felt uncomfortable.

“The result made me feel like I was walking in the sky,” she says.



The track carries that emotional arc. Bright synths lift, percussion pulses, and the hook lands like daylight. Romano describes the feeling:



“Wow. That happened.”



A Studio That Feels Like Home



“SkyWalking” came to life at ID Labs in Pittsburgh, a studio that has become a creative anchor in Romano’s journey. Producer SMP brought the beat that inspired the song’s world; engineer Sean Cannister captured each vocal take; and E. Dan infused the mix with atmospheric space. The sessions felt communal, more like conversation than process.



A turning point came when DJ Motormane from Taylor Gang suggested changing a section of the first verse. Romano hesitated — she was attached to the phrasing — yet something told her to trust the instinct behind the feedback. Rewriting it changed everything. The verse suddenly felt stronger, as if it had always belonged that way.



What surprised her most was the support. For the first time, she experienced vocal direction in real time, with people shaping how each line landed. The collaboration made her bolder, freer.



“Everyone was listening. Everyone cared,” she says. “It made the song bigger.”



She still drives back to Pittsburgh to record. ID Labs isn’t just a studio — it’s where she feels understood.



From Choir Solos to Cinematic Pop



Romano’s musical roots stretch back to childhood. She grew up between North Brunswick, Lansdale, and Pittsburgh, singing musical theatre by seven, performing a Hilary Duff cover at her first talent show, and eventually becoming a PMEA All-State Chorus soprano. At 12, she taught herself piano, piecing together Evanescence songs fragment by fragment.



In college at Duquesne University, she shifted from music therapy to sound design, drawn toward production and songwriting. A collaborative track on SoundCloud led her to ID Labs — and everything that followed. She has since appeared on E. Dan’s Warner Records album “Nothing You Don’t Know,” sampled on “Outta You” and “Moodster.”



Romano’s influences — Labrinth, Hilary Duff, Amy Lee — echo through her work, not as imitation but as inspiration. She’s now finalizing more releases and shaping her debut album.



Her dream is simple:



“I want to sing everywhere — Italy, Argentina, Japan.”



A Rising Voice With Purpose



“SkyWalking” feels less like a single and more like a statement — proof of an artist who knows where she’s going, and isn’t afraid to rise. Romano delivers emotion without theatrics, complexity without clutter. The ascent has already begun, and with a growing catalog, a clear vision, and a voice built for both power and light, she isn’t just stepping into her moment.



She’s taking off.

Stream SkyWalking:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/skywalking/1858045842?i=1858045843

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=E8A4uUP0kX0

https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0G4SHW18M?do=play&trackAsin=B0G4SLFJYT&ts=1764

Follow Christina Romano:@ChristinaRomanoMusic IG @ChristinaRomanoMusic TikTok Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1GZeKin1GM/?mibextid=wwXIfr