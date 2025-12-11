“Give Me One Chance”: MAIK, Amiirii & Dedoloko Unite for a Dark, Motivating New Single

The upcoming single “Give Me One Chance” marks a powerful collaboration between MAIK, producer Amiirii, and engineer Dedoloko—three creatives blending emotion, tension, and raw storytelling into a track built to resonate long after it ends.

The record captures MAIK’s last three years—intense moments, emotional shifts, and personal evolution. Its lyrics mix sharp punchlines with subtle indirect disses, balanced by authentic details that give the song weight. The message is clear:

the past may shape you, but it will not limit you.

At its core, the song asks:

What would you do with a second chance—at love, loyalty, or life itself?

Produced by Amiirii, the track sits at 142 BPM in C minor, blending hood-trap drums with drill-inspired tension. A dramatic intro sample builds suspense before the drop hits with full force, creating a cinematic energy that amplifies every lyric.

This beat doesn’t just accompany the story—it drives it.

Meet MAIK: Milan-Born, Switzerland-Based, and Uncompromising

MAIK is a genre-fluid songwriter, rapper, singer, and composer whose sound fuses trap intensity with R&B emotion and pop accessibility. Known on IG as @certifiedmaik, he approaches music as storytelling first, blending melody and vulnerability with confident delivery.

Meet Amiirii: A Producer Built From Two Worlds

Raised in Iran and later uprooted to Germany, Amiirii discovered production as a form of escape—then turned it into purpose. Now based in Amsterdam and trained at the Abbey Road Institute, he channels urgency, memory, and ambition into every beat. IG: @amiirii_muzic

Meet Dedoloko: The Finisher

Dedoloko’s engineering shapes the track’s final impact—balancing MAIK’s emotion with Amiirii’s dark intensity for a clean, powerful sound.

IG: @dedoloko_

A Collaboration With Purpose

“Give Me One Chance” is more than a release date.

It’s the merging of three journeys, three perspectives, and one powerful message:

You can rise again—stronger than before.